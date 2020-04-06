Jeremy Blackmon delivers breakfast and lunch to the vehicle occupants at a meal handout which is one of six stops on one delivery route by the Three O'Clock Project, a nonprofit after-school meal program in Louisiana, that has partnered with BREC to hand out meals Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. The nonprofit group is part of an influx of nonprofit and commercial vendors taking over Grab & Go school meal programs due to safety concerns among school cafeteria workers about exposure to the coronavirus.