Louisiana announced the first two winners in its vaccine lottery Friday, kicking off five weeks of drawings that will dole out $2.3 million in scholarship prizes and cash giveaways to residents who choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Clement Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 cash prizes.
Skyla Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships.
Each of the next four weeks will feature two giveaways: a scholarship and a cash prize each valued at $100,000. The final drawing -- scheduled for August -- will include a $1 million jackpot and five $100,000 scholarships.
WINNER, WINNER 🎉 Congratulations to Clement Dasalla & Skyla Degrasse for being our first Shot At A Million winners. They didn't just win money, they won the ultimate prize of protection against COVID-19. Roll up your sleeves and join them. https://t.co/UeQRsDqOyJ. #lagov pic.twitter.com/NnLtyPQcPr— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) July 16, 2021
Residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter the lottery by visiting the shotatamillion.com website or by calling 1-877-356-1511.
The deadlines for the drawings are as follows:
- Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing
- Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing
- Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing
- Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.