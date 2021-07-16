BR.vaxlottery.061821 HS 620.JPG

First Lady Donna Edwards, left, and Governor John Bel Edwards, right, unveil a giant check as it is announced that Louisiana will participate in a lottery, giving cash prizes and scholarships to residents who have been vaccinated against Coronavirus, Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Louisiana announced the first two winners in its vaccine lottery Friday, kicking off five weeks of drawings that will dole out $2.3 million in scholarship prizes and cash giveaways to residents who choose to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Clement Dasalla, an 80-year-old New Orleans resident, won the first of four $100,000 cash prizes. 

Skyla Degrasse, a 17-year-old from Hammond, won the first of nine $100,000 scholarships. 

Each of the next four weeks will feature two giveaways: a scholarship and a cash prize each valued at $100,000. The final drawing -- scheduled for August -- will include a $1 million jackpot and five $100,000 scholarships. 

Residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine can enter the lottery by visiting the shotatamillion.com website or by calling 1-877-356-1511. 

The deadlines for the drawings are as follows:

  • Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing
  • Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing
  • Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing
  • Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. 

