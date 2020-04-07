Diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish reached 892 on Tuesday, an increase of 76 from Monday's total and more than double the total from Friday, the latest state data show.

Thirty-two people have died from coronavirus-attributed deaths in the parish through Tuesday, according to the parish Coroner's Office, an increase of five from the day before.

The state's reporting of deaths in Baton Rouge lags the parish coroner's by one, at 31, but, whether under the state's or coroner's count, the parish's death tally on Tuesday was the fourth highest in the state.

The Baton Rouge death tally is far behind Orleans and Jefferson parishes' totals, which were well over 100 to nearly 200 on Tuesday, but still close behind St. John the Baptist Parish's, which, at 34 deaths, has one of the highest per-capita death rates in the nation. St. John has a tenth of Baton Rouge's population.

Statewide, 16,284 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 582 have died, up from 14,867 and 512, respectively on Monday. Louisiana added 70 deaths in one day, the single largest one-day tally since the outbreak began in early March, according to an Advocate-The Times Picayune tally.

Across the 12-parish Baton Rouge region, the number of deaths jumped eight since Monday, according to the state's tally. They have risen from 60 to 68, which is one of the largest single-day increases for the region as a whole since late March. In addition to East Baton Rouge's new deaths, those in Iberville and Tangipahoa parishes contributed as well the first for Assumption Parish.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner's count would boost the daily increase in the region by one to nine and the region's tally to 69.

As happened in East Baton Rouge, the number cases in the Capital region have also more than doubled since Friday, up from 1,002 to 2,160. Ascension Parish continues to have second most cases with 358, behind only East Baton Rouge, while Tangipahoa Parish continues to see rapid growth in cases, up 28% over Monday to 238.

State health officials also reported what appeared to be a major increase between Monday and Tuesday in statewide hospitalizations from coronavirus at 1,996 people but later clarified the hospitalizations were significantly underreported on Monday.

That means the bump in people sent to the hospital actually happened a day earlier than initially reported. Under the revised data, between midday Sunday and midday Tuesday, 193 more people were given hospital beds across the state due to the COVID-19 illness.

At same time, the number of people needing ventilators has fallen since Sunday by 42, from 561 to 519.

Louisiana's biggest hotspot continues to be located across Orleans Parish (4,942 cases and 185 deaths) and Jefferson Parish (3,922 cases and 137 deaths), which accounts for just over 54% of cases and 55% of deaths statewide.

LDH is reporting the following numbers throughout the Baton Rouge metro area.

Cases/deaths by parish

East Baton Rouge : 892/31

: 892/31 Ascension : 358/11

: 358/11 East Feliciana : 39/0

: 39/0 Iberville : 160/8

: 160/8 Livingston Parish : 94/1

: 94/1 Pointe Coupee : 26/0

: 26/0 St. Helena : 10/0

: 10/0 West Baton Rouge : 52/7

: 52/7 West Feliciana: 31/0

Roughly 70% of the people who have died from coronavirus in Louisiana are black, a striking disparity for a state where African-Americans make up only 32% of the population that experts attributed to entrenched racial divides around economic opportunity and health care access.

Coronavirus disparity in Louisiana: About 70% of the victims are black, but why? Roughly 70% of the Louisianans killed so far by the coronavirus have been African-American, though black people make up only 32% of the state’…

Gov. John Bel Edwards shared the data during a press conference Monday to discuss the state’s progress in combating COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR PARISH-BY-PARISH AND MORE STATEWIDE CORONAVIRUS DATA.