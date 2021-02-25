Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday indicated he may loosen COVID restrictions on businesses next week, after the state saw drops in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

Edwards, in a town hall with the Advocate, said the state is “certainly doing better” with the pandemic. He noted the share of COVID tests coming back positive has fallen to about 5%, and hospitalizations have dropped by about a third compared to six weeks ago.

“I anticipate based on the data I understand to be accurate...We’ll be making some changes with the proclamation that will become effective next Wednesday,” Edwards said.

Edwards declined to share details of what changes could be made, saying he will review the data with health leaders in the coming days. The latest order expires next Wednesday.

His spokesperson, Christina Stephens, said on Twitter the governor is "reviewing data and recommendations on Monday and will look at the trends, but there has been some positive movement in our COVID hospitalizations and percent positivity."

Louisiana experienced a dramatic COVID surge starting in November, prompting the governor to ratchet restrictions up at the end of that month. That move, which he called “modified phase two,” put occupancy restrictions of 50% on most businesses and closed bars to indoor service in most parishes.

The governor also suggested he hoped to open bars sometime in the near future, with restrictions in place. Currently, parishes can open bars to indoor service if they see two consecutive weeks of test positivity under 5%, while all parishes can allow bars to open outdoors with some limitations.

While the COVID numbers have improved, he also noted testing has lagged because of the winter storms and Mardi Gras. Plus, the state’s top health officials have warned the more transmissible U.K. variant could prompt another spike in cases in the coming weeks.

“I believe that things are going to steadily get better,” Edwards said. “The curveball out there is the UK variant.”