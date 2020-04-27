Gov. John Bel Edwards is extending the state's current stay-at-home order through May 15th, keeping bars, dine-in restaurants and barber shops closed for two additional weeks before starting a phased reopening of the economy on May 16th.

The stay-at-home order will have three relatively small changes: Restaurants will be allowed to let customers eat outdoors on patios if there is no table service, malls can operate curbside retail and public-facing workers must wear masks. Those three changes will take place May 1, when the current order is set to expire.

The revised stay-at-home order will be in place until May 16th, when Edwards plans to begin phase one of a gradual reopening of the state's economy.

On that date, restaurants will be allowed to offer dine-in services with modifications, worship services can resume in person, salons and personal care businesses can reopen, though businesses will have to operate at a reduced 25% occupancy. Bars will remain closed during the phase that begins May 16th.

The announcement comes after days of furious preparations by the governor's administration for what was expected to be the start of the reopening on May 1. But regional data indicated to officials that some places are still not experiencing the types of decreasing numbers epidemiologists want to see before starting the reopening. The news also came the same day time-sensitive medical procedures were allowed to resume at hospitals and clinics across the state.

Louisiana's current stay-at-home order, which is slated to end April 30th but will be extended to May 15th, bans gatherings of 10 or more, closes bars, gyms, casinos, shopping malls, barber shops, salons and other non-essential businesses and limits restaurants to drive-through, delivery and takeout.

The steep restrictions have slowed the spread of the virus in one of the hardest-hit U.S. states, where 1,697 have died and more than 27,000 have tested positive. Health officials say the number of those infected is likely many times more than the confirmed number, because many people contract the virus and experience mild or no symptoms and don't get tested.

Edwards has cautioned people to "manage expectations" about the loosening of restrictions, describing the first phase as slow. If the state sees too large of a spike in cases, Edwards has said he will have to ratchet restrictions back up.

Edwards and state health leaders have said Louisiana needs the ability to test at least 140,000 people a month, and ideally 200,000, to begin to reopen safely. The state also needs about 700 contact tracers to track down those who came into contact with infected people. In recent days, the state was short of both of those metrics, but officials said they were working to getting enough resources by May.

Louisiana Department of Health officials estimate the death rate here is about 2% of all infected, which is higher than modelers predicted. Officials are investigating several theories to explain the outsized death rate, including that the state's high rate of underlying conditions is driving up the numbers, or because a larger share of those infected were elderly and sick.

Several other states across the south have begun opening up their economies. Among the 10 states with the highest rates of per-capita cases, all have extended their stay-at-home orders into May. New York's restrictions are in place until at least May 15, Michigan until May 15 with some relaxing of the rules and Illinois until May 30.

More than one in three Louisiana coronavirus deaths in nursing home or adult residential facility The elderly and infirm continue to bear the brunt of the coronavirus in Louisiana: More than one in three victims of the deadly contagion was …