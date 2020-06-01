When the COVID-19 emergency resulted in stay-at-home orders for many Louisiana workers, the Capital Region Planning Commission saw an opportunity to measure traffic changes and test the resiliency of the region’s transportation supply chain.
CRPC, a council of governments representing 11 parishes, worked to capture special traffic counts at locations along major freight and truck corridors to measure and learn from the shift in travel demand. The results will help the region better prepare and plan for other disruptions from natural causes like hurricanes and floods, or from man-made causes such as major sporting events and work zone detours.
In addition to the reduction in work-related travel and emissions, the change in travel also impacted freight movement both in the types of vehicles used and the frequency of freight-hauling trips.
“The importance of this counts program will increase as we move forward with the improvements to I-10 through Baton Rouge. While under construction, we will need knowledge of the traffic changes due to the pandemic on major and minor arterials, especially on east-west corridors, to properly address traffic control issues,” said Skip Paul, chair of the commission's Technical Advisory Committee.
Data outputs from this measure will be made available on CRPC’s website www.crpcla.org.