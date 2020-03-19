The number of coronavirus cases in metro Baton Rouge has increased.

Livingston and Iberville parishes each have a confirmed case as of Thursday afternoon, the Louisiana Dept. of Health reported.

Information such as the ages of the patients or where they're being treated wasn't released.

East Baton Rouge has six cases.

Ascension and West Baton Rouge each have two cases.

Orleans Parish has a majority of the cases with 249 of the 392 positive tests. Eight Orleans Parish residents have died from the virus.

A Jefferson Parish resident and St. James Parish resident have also died.

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday issued a dire warning about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in Louisiana: Without a change in the trajectory of the virus, it could overwhelm the state’s ability to provide health care in short order.

“This is early, but our trajectory is basically the same as what they had in Italy,” Edwards said during a news conference in Baton Rouge. “And if there’s anything I said today that ought to get people’s attention, it’s that.”

