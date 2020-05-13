As the state prepares its first phase of reopening and more people venture outside of their homes, they will likely see officers and deputies wearing masks or gloves to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines say law enforcement personnel should practice social distancing, wash their hands and avoid touching their faces — much like safety expectations for the average citizen. However, if an officer encounters someone who could possibly have COVID-19, they should don personal protective equipment and later disinfect their gear.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office provides its deputies with personal protective equipment, including N95 masks, safety googles, gloves, coveralls, hand sanitizer and cleaning products, according to spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.

While deputies are advised of CDC recommendations for use, Hicks said there is no policy in place requiring PPE usage, although deputies working at East Baton Rouge Parish Prison are required to wear a mask when around inmates. The department has also issued instructional videos showing the safest way to wear masks and gloves.

"First-responder work can vary greatly from one incident to another," Hicks said. "We felt that providing deputies with recommendations and guidelines and allow them to use their discretion when handling various calls or tasks was more prudent than making general mandates of use of equipment, which could possibly hinder their ability to respond appropriately in certain circumstances."

She added that if deputies believes they were inadvertently exposed to COVID-19, a decontamination trailer is available for their use.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said that, like EBRSO, their officers on duty are encouraged to wear the protective equipment they have been issued — but it is not policy.

"They’re encouraged to use discretion based on the circumstances and situations on the job," he said.

As for State Police, spokesperson Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the department has issued multiple forms of personal protective equipment and that suspects who may have COVID-19 are handled safely.

"Throughout the COVID-19 response, Louisiana State Police has followed guidelines set forth by the CDC and Louisiana Department of Health," Scrantz said. "As best practices and pandemic conditions evolve, LSP has not enacted specific policy changes, but will continue to follow safety guidelines."