The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will host a free webinar at 11 a.m. Wednesday for restaurants that are transitioning from dine-in to takeout only as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Local restaurant owners participating in the event include Stephen Hightower, managing partner of City Group Hospitality (City Pork, Rouj Creole, City Slice), Katy Touchstone, catering director for City Group Hospitality, and Jim Uridales, owner of Mestizo.
Registration is limited to 500 participants.