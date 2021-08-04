Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has filed a federal lawsuit against the state's newest medical school, joining three students who claim that the private institution is violating their rights by imposing a coronavirus vaccination requirement on students.

Landry filed the suit Tuesday against the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, located in Monroe, after he and college officials exchanged letters about the vaccination requirement. Though Landry has threatened several institutions over vaccine requirements, this is the first time the AG has tested the rules in court. The action comes as an increasing number of private institutions across the country are turning toward mandating vaccination, with the delta variant causing a steep spike in COVID cases.

Landry has repeatedly accused the medical school, known as VCOM, of violating state and federal law with the vaccine requirement. VCOM officials have argued they have a duty to protect both their students and patients with whom they interact amid a surging pandemic. Medical school officials have also said they have a process that students can use to request exemptions if they have religious objections or a disability that prevents them from receiving the vaccine.

The suit was filed in the Lafayette-based Western District of Louisiana. Along with Landry, the three plaintiffs include Rachel Magliulo, Matthew Willis and Kirsten Willis Hall. They are asking the courts to issue a temporary restraining order against VCOM preventing the medical school from mandating the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of enrollment, and preventing VCOM from "retaliating against, coercing, threatening or discriminating against Plaintiffs for availing themselves of their right not to be vaccinated against their will."

They are also requesting a permanent injunction.

The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty, whom former President Donald Trump appointed to the bench in 2018.

Landry and the students cite a Louisiana state law in their suit that says a student can provide a "written dissent" if they refuse to receive a vaccine mandated by an institution. Their lawsuit also argues that because VCOM is located on the University of Louisiana at Monroe campus, the private medical school is subject to the rules that govern public universities.

"Following its receipt of correspondence from the Louisiana Attorney General, VCOM amended its policy to consider objections by students and allowing 'accommodations,' but VCOM's amended policy is nothing more than a charade with the primary intent to refuse to allow students who refuse the vaccine to meaningfully continue their medical education and participate in its curriculum," the lawsuit states.

VCOM officials have said in repeated letters to Landry that students may apply for vaccine exemptions and that the committee in charge of reviewing exemption requests has yet to meet. A VCOM spokesperson said four students have applied for exemptions so far, and that "no student has been denied the ability to attend classes at VCOM based on their vaccine status."

VCOM officials have also maintained that the school is a private institution. In one letter included with the court filings, VCOM President Dr. Dixie Tooke-Rawlins wrote that the school leases land from ULM and collaborates with the university "to offer students from Louisiana more opportunities in education and research."

"While we fully recognize and embrace that we are subject to the laws of Louisiana, (as we would expect any private college operating within the state should be), we are a private college," she wrote.

In the same letter, Tooke-Rawlins wrote that she heard Landry say in a radio interview that the VCOM president was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, and refer to the president as a man.

"I am a woman and am fully vaccinated," she wrote.

Landry and the students argue in their lawsuit that the rise of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus does not make getting vaccinated any more imperative, because "VCOM candidly admits that the delta variant, the most prevalent variant, is resistant to 'certain vaccines.'"

Physicians and health officials across the state have made the opposite argument, saying the vaccine is more important than ever. Louisiana hospitals have reported that more than 90% of their coronavirus patients are unvaccinated.

VCOM has argued in previous letters to Landry that it is the medical school's duty to protect patients whose care has been entrusted to students.

"The College assumes liability for the student and the supervising physician when providing oversight of the student who is providing care," VCOM officials wrote. "Therefore, as a private College who holds the responsibility for the care provided, VCOM is requiring students in all four years to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. This requirement is both for the safety of the student and for the vulnerable patients they will be caring for."

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.