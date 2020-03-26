East Baton Rouge leaders are calling on businesses and industrial manufacturers, many of which are temporarily shut down by the coronavirus pandemic, to manufacture and donate much-needed personal protective equipment for local hospitals and treatment centers.
In help facilitate that, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other local medical and business leaders on Thursday announced the opening of a distribution and an intake center near the Baton Rouge Airport.
The facility will start taking donations from the business and industrial community as soon as Friday, with the hopes of getting masks and other productive gear to first responders and local hospitals by Monday. Supplies are steadily dwindling as number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region.
"We must increase our donation and production of medical supplies," Broome told reporters during a press conference Thursday morning. "So we've put together a task force to address the issue with our local healthcare community."
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber is conducting a targeted outreach to local business they think have the capacity to produce PPE supplies. Several local business and industrial manufacturers, like ExxonMobil, has already committed to donating supplies when the facility is up and running, BRAC officials said.
Information regarding how businesses and industrial manufacturers can make donations can be found at www.brhealthdistrict.com. The facility is located at 9455 Plank Road in Baton Rouge.