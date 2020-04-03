Officials in the three parishes at the heart of the Capital region said Friday they didn't believe it was necessary to join neighboring smaller parishes by instituting nighttime curfews in the effort to quell the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso was among the latest to institute a curfew, imposing limits on being outside between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through April 30. St. James took a similar step Wednesday after hearing complaints that sheriff's deputies last weekend had to break up "crawfish boils, crab boils, barbecues, card games and things like that."
But officials in East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes all said they believed residents in their parishes were largely complying with Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order and public-gathering limits. That said, the officials said curfews could go into effect on short notice, particularly if large groups gather.
"We stand ready to if we need to," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome told reporters outside of City Hall on . "We cannot afford to get comfortable. We are headed in the right direction, but we still need to flatten the curve."
In the 12-parish Capital region, total coronavirus cases reached 1,002 on Friday, including 389 in East Baton Rouge Parish. The tallies are roughly double what they were Monday. Across the region, 6,445 tests for the coronavirus have been completed, well behind totals in Orleans, Lafayette and Caddo parishes.
As of Friday's noon update, 41 people have died across the Baton Rouge region due to the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus, including 20 in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to figures from the state and parish coroner's. The state and coroner numbers differ because of a lag between when deaths are reported locally and compiled by the state.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, six law enforcement officers are among those infected — five sheriff's deputies and one Baton Rouge police officer. In Ascension, two sheriff's deputies have also contracted the virus, officials said.
Broome claimed to have data showing that East Baton Rouge has been one of the most compliant parishes in regard to stay-at-home orders.
Addressing photos and social media posts showing people still gathering, Broome said, “I don’t know what it’ll take when you have people at the state, federal and local level telling you don’t have big gatherings. Stay home so we can get beyond this.”
In Ascension and Livingston, parish officials similarly suggested their residents have been on good, social distancing behavior and that curfews weren't needed now.
In Ascension, "such an order would be very difficult in Ascension given the large number of businesses and industries which have workers present around the clock," said Martin McConnell, spokesman for Ascension Parish government.
Many of those workers are in businesses deemed essential under Edwards' stay-at-home order.
Iberville Parish has a similar industrial sector, and its new curfew allows those kinds of essential workers to travel at night. The parish had 81 cases and five deaths as of Friday.
Grand Isle, the popular coastal getaway in Jefferson Parish, essentially locked down its borders Thursday to most out-of-towners but is allowing in those who have property on the island, or workers, to go there.
Ascension Parish continued Friday to have the second highest total of cases in the region, with 222, a situation local officials have attributed to extensive testing in the parish. The number of cases have increased nearly 38% since Tuesday. Deaths are at seven, also the second-most in the region.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said he has had discussions about a curfew but reasoned that, with most stores closing early, night travel is going to be reduced anyway.
"Again, I could change my mind if things get real bad or get worse, but right now I'm not inclined to do it, bottom line," he said.
He added the parish Sheriff's Office has increased patrols on Livingston's popular recreational waterways after images emerged recently of a large gathering of boaters congregating outside a closed bar on the Tickfaw River.
In Livingston Parish, which hasn't had a lot of in-parish testing and has lacked a drive-thru site so far, case totals have risen 74% since Tuesday. It's up from 23 to 40, still a relatively small number compared with other large parishes, the latest data show.
One of the two new East Baton Rouge Parish deaths announced Friday was Dr. Bobby Webster, 71, a retired obstetrician who started the area's first infertility clinic and in-vitro fertilization lab at the old Woman's Hospital location in 1998. He retired in 2015.
"Dr. Webster was a well-respected member of the Woman's family for years who helped so many in our community have the family they dreamed of," the hospital said in a statement. "We offer our condolences to his loved ones."
The Advocate reporter Lea Skene contributed to this story.