When Gov. John Bel Edwards shut down dining in at restaurants to prevent spread of the coronavirus, area eateries were anticipating the move and already looking for alternative ways to serve their customers.
That doesn't mean they won't be hurting, even as many begin to offer take-out, delivery or drive-through service.
Lisa Boudreaux, president of the Louisiana Restaurant Association Baton Rouge Chapter, said smaller restaurants, in particular, are going to suffer.
"The profit margin for restaurants is small and limited, and some mom-and-pop stops rely on steady traffic, and they're going to be hardest hit," she said. "This reminds me of the flood and hurricanes, and some of these places aren't able to come back from that."
Even larger spots are going to feel the pain.
Drago's Seafood Restaurant, which recently opened in Baton Rouge and also has locations in New Orleans, Metairie and Lafayette, experienced a 30% drop in sales during the weekend, said co-owner Tommy Cvitanovich.
"We won't be delivering, but we'll have the meals ready here to pick up," Cvitanovich said. "We heard rumors about the governor's announcement, so we decided to get ahead of that."
He said the restaurant will offer entrees to feed a family.
Boudreaux said moving to a take-out model will be a struggle for some restaurants as they retrain staff to accommodate a high volume of such orders.
"And the other challenge will letting their customers know that this is actually taking place," she said.
Jim Urdiales, owner of Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, began preparing his staff last week by adding family-pack options to his menu.
"They can feed a family of four for $50," said Urdiales of the offerings that include a burrito meal, a grilled chicken meal, an enchilada and taco meal, and a macaroni and cheese meal. Some are served with rice and beans, some with salads and some with sauteed vegetables. All come with chips and salsa.
"Customers can call ahead and either come in or have it delivered through UberEats," Urdiales said. "We learned this week that UberEats is doing free deliveries, so we're letting people know. We're also waiting to see if there will be any curfews put in place."
Pat Fellows, owner of FreshJunkie locations at 501 Main St. and 4257 Perkins Road, faces a different kind of problem.
His business is predominantly delivery and take-out based, but he employs only eight workers for both restaurants.
"We're one of the smaller operations," he said. "I'm just waiting now to see if our Main Street Market store will stay open. It depends on if the downtown state offices are closed, because that's where we get a lot of our business."
For now, FreshJunkie has added a "no-touch meal prep delivery" to its service, where meals can be left in ice chests at customers' doors.
"FreshJunkie has been doing meal prep for the last two years, but with the COVID-19 crisis, we instituted a 'touchless delivery,' " Fellows said. "The customer can simply leave an ice chest out with ice packs, and we will drop their food off. They never even have to see us."
Fellows said the restaurant delivers on Mondays and Wednesdays, but it will adjust the schedule according to customers' needs.
"We're also had free bike delivery in the downtown development area for the last six years," Fellows aid.
Boudreaux, who owns Gilded Artichoke Catering Co. & Tasting Room, said although she has a room for private events, her catering business is most affected by the precautionary measures put in place.
"I had events scheduled ahead of time, but many of my clients have postponed instead of canceling," she said. "But that hasn't been the case with a lot of independent caterers. When people outright cancel, it can be detrimental to your business."
In addition to ordering to-go meals, Boudreaux said another way patrons can help their local eateries is by ordering gift cards.
"If you have a soft spot in your heart for a local restaurant, gift cards can buffer their losses," she said. "You'll be putting money away to eat there at a later time, and you'll be helping them with their expenses."
Boudreaux also encouraged everyone to be patient in these difficult times.
"On our end, we want customers to understand that our staffs are also going through this, too," she said. "We have parents who are going through childcare issues and still need to come to work. We ask our patrons to be kind to everyone, and if you are sick, stay home and send someone else to pick up your food. We want to keep our staff safe, and we ask that you keep each other safe."