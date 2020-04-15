Scotlandville High guard Carvell Teasett did not sign Wednesday, but only because his mother, Kim, wanted a couple of extra days to plan.
“He won’t get to sign at school or in front of a lot of people,” she said. “But I want it to be nice with balloons and a tablecloth. This is special.”
There will be plenty of purple and some orange when the 6-foot-1 Teasett signs with Northwestern State Friday. The circumstances surrounding recruiting during the novel coronavirus pandemic make his situation unique for other reasons.
“I get at least one call a day from a college coach,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “It’s tough right now, because they have questions and they want to know as much as they can. Will this guy be a good teammate? Will he fit in our system? Is he good academically?
“Any other year, those guys get to come to the schools and see the kids in person and talk to them. This year they can’t. The way it worked out, college coaches didn’t get to see any championship games. It’s just really different.”
Players who signed in November like Scotlandville’s Reece Beekman (Virginia) and Walker’s Jalen Cook (LSU) had an advantage. In some ways, so did Teasett, who averaged 16 points a game, for the Hornets. He visited Northwestern last fall and verbally committed to the Demons, a decision he recently reaffirmed.
“The campus is very nice,” Teasett said. “I liked it right away. I’ve always wanted to go to college and to go to college for free and get to play basketball? It’s the best.”
Port Allen High’s Collin Holloway and Jyron Allen, along with Scotlandville’s Tai’Reon Joseph are among the players waiting to see how their COVID-19 recruiting process ends.
Holloway (6-6) saw his stock rise after helping the Pelicans to the Class 2A title. He scored 30 or more points in both LHSAA tourney games and was the title-game MVP. Sample said Joseph, an all-state guard, is still weighing options.
“This has altered the recruiting process greatly,” PAHS coach Derrick Jones said. “Colin had some schools reach out to him over the last month or so. Good things are going to happen for him. I’ve told his mom this is something you can’t control. We’ll have to wait and see what happens.”
Holloway has mentioned Georgetown and Wichita State on social media. Jones, a longtime college assistant with stints at Louisiana Tech, Vanderbilt and Stephen F. Austin, said the dynamic continues to change for Holloway and others. He noted that St. John’s recently inquired about Holloway and that Allen is gaining JUCO interest.
According to Jones, no in-person visits with recruits is a major stumbling block. Academic standards now in place for seniors and the growing number of graduate transfers also complicate things.
“You want to see a kid and know that he is 6-6 and not a 6-4 guy listed two inches taller,” Jones said. “I get that. College basketball is getting older too. Some schools would rather take a grad transfer with college experience over a high school kid.”