Louisiana will receive a roughly 16% bump in vaccine doses next week after the Biden administration announced a similar increase nationwide, officials said Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration said last week they were told to expect "relatively flat" shipments of vaccines each of the next four to five weeks, with potentially a 5% to 10% increase.
Edwards spokesperson Christina Stephens said Tuesday they now expect 29,250 Pfizer doses and 38,100 Moderna doses next week, totaling 67,350 doses. That's up from about 58,000 doses this week.
"That’s more than what we’ve received in previous weeks, assuming the estimates hold," Stephens said. "Any increase in doses is welcome and we work to get as many Louisianans vaccinated as we can."
Edwards said last week the flat shipments would mean the state would not have enough doses to roll out mass community vaccination sites to meet huge demand from elderly patients.
The governor participated in a call with the White House earlier Tuesday about vaccine distribution. Shortly after, President Joe Biden announced his administration was boosting purchases of coronavirus vaccines in an effort to provide enough doses to inoculate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.
Biden said states would see a roughly 16% increase in deliveries in the coming weeks. And he addressed a complaint of state officials and providers that they have little knowledge of what future shipments would hold. Biden said states would know their shipments three weeks out moving forward.
"This is unacceptable," Biden said at a press conference. "Lives are at stake here. From this week forward…(states) will always have a reliable three-week forecast of the supply they’re going to get.”
The increase will mean states get 10 million doses a week, up from 8.6 million doses, Biden said.
As of Tuesday, Louisiana ranked 14th among states and the District of Columbia in the number of doses administered per capita. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the state had administered roughly 57% of the doses distributed to the state so far, which ranked 18th in the country.
Louisiana has received flat shipments for about a month, after previous assurances from the Trump administration that vaccine distribution would ramp up week to week.
Some providers, including Ochsner Health System, have resorted to canceling appointments in recent weeks, citing a lack of supply. Ochsner's chief executive, Warner Thomas, told reporters Monday the system had canceled roughly 21,000 appointments so far, after scheduling more than 100,000 over several weeks.