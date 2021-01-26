Baton Rouge's Marion Bahlinger, a 95-year-old World War II veteran, gets his first Moderna coronavirus vaccination from registered nurse Bernitha Russell-Wilson, right, of the Baton Rouge Veterans Administration Community Based Outpatient Clinic, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. He's one of the patients of clinic audiologist Monique Sinitiere, background left, who was getting her shot, too. Expecting to administer the first 20 of its initial 100 doses on Wednesday, the clinic actually administered 22 doses, because of extra left in the vials, said Dr. Daniel Kasprzyk, its chief medical officer.