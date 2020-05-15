WELCOME — A mobile testing site for the novel coronavirus will remain open one more day on Saturday at a western St. James Parish park before moving to new location next week.
Parish officials said the testing site will be open at 5th District Park, also known as Welcome Park, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the last day of a weeklong testing effort there.
The mobile site will move down river in St. James to the West Bank Reception Hall in Vacherie, starting on Tuesday.
That site will be open from Tuesday to Friday 8 a.m. to noon each day.
Also, a testing site at Gramercy Elementary School will close at noon Monday after a last round of tests.
Individuals don't need an appointment or doctor's note to get tested. They also don't have to feel coronavirus symptoms. They only need to present a Louisiana identification card.
Through Thursday, St. James had had 284 cases of the virus and 22 deaths from the COVID-19 illness tied to it, state health statistics show.
The park is located at 7260 Park St., St. James. The hall is located at 2455 La. 18, Vacherie.