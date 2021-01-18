Coronavirus vaccines will be available at 298 sites in all 64 parishes this week, state health officials said Monday.
Here's what you need to know about getting a vaccine:
Who can get a vaccine?
Because supplies of the vaccine remain limited, only some people who are high in the state's priority list are eligible to receive them. The following people are eligible:
- Those age 70 or older
- Outpatient clinic providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and clients
- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients, including people with disabilities over 16
- Dental providers and staff
- Ambulatory care providers and staff, including members of coroner, autopsy, or mortuary teams.
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
As more vaccines become available, the list will be expanded to include other residents.
Where can I get the vaccine?
This Department of Health website contains the most up-to-date list of vaccine locations, including contact information.
Do I need an appointment?
Yes. Contact one of the providers on the list beforehand to set up a time. If you do not have an appointment, you will not get the vaccine.
Are there side effects?
Some people have experienced pain and swelling in the area near the injection, and some have experienced flu-like symptoms, according to the CDC. But the side effects should go away after a few days.
Do I need a second shot?
Once you have received a first dose of the vaccine, you need to get a "booster" shot 3-4 weeks later, depending upon which vaccine you get.