Health officials are reporting 28 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 2,284 on Friday.
In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports on Friday a total of 203 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 30,652 on Thursday.
Currently, 1,359 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 20,316 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.
2,154 people in the state have died, an increase of 19.
As of Friday, the state is reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge:
Cases: 2,284
State tests: 725
Commercial tests: 11,014
Infectious-disease experts are getting close to mapping how the virus spread across the U.S., and while New York is emerging as a potential source for outbreaks in several states, including Louisiana, local scientists say it's still too soon to say for sure.
