BR.brgeneral.adv-31.jpg
Buy Now

Dr. Aaron Dewitt meets with Advocate reporter Blake Paterson and fellow staff to discuss the day-to-day operation at Baton Rouge General Hospital's Mid City campus, April 13. Also pictured is unit charge nurse Brittany Goyer.

 Sean Gasser

Health officials are reporting 28 new positive cases of coronavirus in East Baton Rouge, bringing the parish total to 2,284 on Friday.

In a daily noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health reports on Friday a total of 203 COVID-19 cases across the state, up from 30,652 on Thursday.

Currently, 1,359 patients in Louisiana are hospitalized while 20,316 people are presumed to have recovered from the virus.

2,154 people in the state have died, an increase of 19.

As of Friday, the state is reporting the following numbers for East Baton Rouge:

Cases: 2,284

State tests: 725

Commercial tests: 11,014

NOTE: TABS AT BOTTOM OF MAP CAN BE USED TO NAVIGATE SUBSETS OF STATEWIDE AND LOCAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PARISH-BY-PARISH TOTALS, VENTILATOR USE, AGE GROUPS AND MORE.

Click here for more information from the LDH.

Infectious-disease experts are getting close to mapping how the virus spread across the U.S., and while New York is emerging as a potential source for outbreaks in several states, including Louisiana, local scientists say it's still too soon to say for sure.

See our coronavirus tracking map here.

View comments