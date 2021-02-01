Doses of coronavirus vaccine will be available to eligible individuals in every Louisiana parish this week.

The vaccine will be delivered to 406 providers, including pharmacies and hospitals, in all 64 parishes, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday morning.

The doses will only be available to people eligible under the Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidelines. That includes:

Persons ages 70 years or older

Health-related support personnel (labs, mortuary, pharmacy)

Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care clinic providers and staff

Behavioral health clinic providers and staff

Dialysis providers and clients

Home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

Dental providers and staff

American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools (if not already receiving or in a plan to receive from their respective schools)

List provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

In order to receive the vaccine, a person must make an appointment with the provider. A person who arrives to a location without an appointment will not be given a vaccine.