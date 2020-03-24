The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. said it will speed up the distribution of its annual dividend by about a month to help member businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
LWCC said it will make the $86 million in payments, which will be spread out among nearly 20,000 businesses, on or before April 10. The dividend payments were originally scheduled to go out in mid- to late-May.
“LWCC’s ability to make this distribution is due to safety initiatives and efforts by policyholders and agents, which led to a low incident rate, as well as continued excellence in execution by the company’s employees," said Kristin Wall, LWCC president and chief executive officer.
Through its dividend program, LWCC has returned $934 million to policyholders over a period of 17 consecutive years.