The president of Louisiana's top school board Monday asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to waive testing and other rules amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
The request was spelled out in a letter to the governor by Sandy Holloway, president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and House Education Committee Chairman Ray Garafolo, R-Chalmette.
"In the unprecedented times we face, we must afford our educators the most flexibility in the important work they do," the letter says.
While Edwards has ordered public schools closed until April 13, educators say they have been besieged with questions from parents and others about test requirements, including standardized exams that were scheduled for late March and early April.
Holloway asked Edwards to waive statewide testing rules for the 2019-20 school year as well as annual teacher evaluations, which are based in part on test results.
State education leaders are also seeking a waiver from federal officials to avoid required assessments, also because of the virus.
Holloway has already shelved annual school performance scores and letter grades, which are usually announced in the fall.
Diploma requirements for graduating high school seniors, including minutes per course, have been set aside as well as end-of-course exams for high school students and promotion rules for fourth- and eighth-graders.