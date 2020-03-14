Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' office released a PSA-style video Saturday afternoon of LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron sharing coronavirus prevention tips.
"When Coach O speaks, we all listen," Edwards tweeted.
Orgeron said the spread of the coronavirus is a serious matter, but there is a game plan for keeping residents safe.
He reiterated the tips from health experts, saying to wash your hands thoroughly and to protect those who are most at risk, like the elderly.
"For every winning team, the key to success is to learn the playbook," Orgeron said. "That's true in football. That's also true as we take on the coronavirus. Everyone has a role to play as we face this challenge together."
As of Saturday afternoon there were 67 presumptive positive cases of the virus in Louisiana.
Edwards’ administration says the numbers suggest there is “community spread” of the virus in the New Orleans area, meaning the illness is transmitting locally and not through travel.
In an attempt to contain the spread, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards mandated the closure of all K-12 public schools in the state from Monday until April 13. Edwards also temporarily banned any gatherings larger than 250 people during that time.