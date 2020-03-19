Louisiana businesses are getting a two month deferral on making their first quarter unemployment tax payments.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced Thursday that businesses will have until June 30 to make the payments. They are still required to submit first quarter wage and tax reports with the agency by April 30, but they won’t have to pay interest or penalties on any payment made before the new deadline.
Ava Dejoie, secretary of the workforce commission, said the delay is being made because Louisiana businesses are facing “unprecedented challenges” because of efforts ongoing to control the spread of the coronavirus. This includes a ban on dining in restaurants, and closures of bars, gyms, movie theaters and casinos.