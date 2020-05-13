Tangipahoa Parish families will have a choice of enrolling their child in a virtual or traditional schooling model for the 2020-21 school year, whether or not the novel coronavirus is still prevalent in Louisiana.

The move is one Superintendent Melissa Stilley said has long been in the pipeline — originally on a much smaller scale — but once the coronavirus shutdown forced alternative learning, district leaders decided to go all in.

Parents can choose to have their child attend school traditionally at the district’s facilities, or learn virtually at home with resources like Google Classroom and Zoom meetings, or they can develop a blended model.

“I felt it was an injustice to force people into an old, traditional model when obviously things are changing,” she said. There has been some initial hesitation to the idea from parents and staff, Stilley said, but others had expressed concern about sending their kids to school even after stay-at-home orders expire.

“I began to think about it and we’re going to have some families, no question, who are going to be fearful of sending their children to school in August for fear they could catch something and bring it home,” Stilley said. “Maybe a student has asthma or diabetes or an immune system issue and I think there will be a small population (of parents) who may be working at home and can have their children there doing full virtual learning.”

Stilley said the biggest roadblock to virtual schooling had been a lack of funding for one-to-one computers, but with the $7 million influx the Tangipahoa Parish School System expects from the federal CARES Act, the district can provide laptops to each child and can assist with internet hotspot devices for students whose home internet connection isn’t sufficient or even existent.

The district will open an online survey later this week for parents to express interest in one of the three learning models to be offered in the fall. Their answers, while not written in stone, will give the district an idea of the division of resources likely needed.

Stilley said around 300 students will be completing a virtual summer school program to catch up on math and English language arts credits in the next month, giving the district a soft opening of the virtual school model to iron out any immediate issues before August.

Any students learning through the virtual model will still be able to join extracurricular activities offered at their school, and they’ll need to complete milestone meetings after three and nine weeks, for example, to ensure they’re learning effectively and progressing while working at home. If not, their learning model may need to be reassessed, Stilley said.

Teachers in March began expanding their Google Classroom portals with videos, workbooks and other resources, and subject area leaders for the district will work through the summer to build content for each grade level and subject area that adheres to the existing curriculum.

In an email that went out Wednesday to the district’s 2,800 employees, Stilley outlined an immediate Phase I reopening plan that will bring custodians back Friday and secretaries and assistant principals Monday. From there, principals will contact teachers and instructional staff about each school’s plan to close out classrooms for the year on a staggered schedule.

School buildings remain closed to the public but the district office is open to the public by appointment only.