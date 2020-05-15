Like a bear emerging from a long slumber, the Baton Rouge area on Friday cautiously but jubilantly entered the first phase of reopening its economy that had been largely shuttered for two months by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The partial reopening marked the first day since mid-March -- when the governor issued a statewide stay-at-home order that closed many businesses -- that restaurants could offer dine-in service with 25% customer capacity.

A host of other businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, gyms, and bars with food permits, were also allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity.

Lucy Sedky and Julia Laborde weren't able to experience a traditional LSU graduation ceremony Friday, but they were able to celebrate at their favorite restaurant, The Chimes, on Highland Road.

"We love The Chimes," Sedky said. "And I would feel safe eating in their dining room, especially since the governor feels like it's safe enough to open."

Sedky earned her bachelor's degree in marketing and Laborde landed a degree in accounting in their virtual graduations. They were joined Friday by their friend, nursing student Catherine McWilliams.

"We're going to sit on the rooftop today," McWilliams said. "But I wouldn't have any problem coming back to eat in the dining room."

The Chimes stands at the gates of LSU, and the university's closure affected business.

"We've got some pretty good action in the restaurant today," Manager Logan McCoy said. "It's a good group."

Elsie's Plate & Pie on Government Street was John Cagayao's first stop on Friday. The LSU student was on a break from his internship in Houston, and he and friend Jamie Pizzuto are regulars at Elsie's.

But both opted to wait outside for their food instead of eating inside on the first day of Louisiana's Phase 1 of reopening the state.

Usually at noon, Elsie's regular 100-seat dining room is filled to capacity with incoming customers waiting in the seating area or outside. At noon Friday, only a handful of diners were sitting inside.

For dining in, Elsie's customers will be asked to wear face masks while ordering. Masks can be removed for eating.

The staff at Magpie Cafe on Perkins Road were brimming with excitement in the first hours of reopening on Friday morning as familiar customers returned to sit and enjoy a cup of Joe for the first morning in months.

The cafe's manager, Karli Cummins, said it made "her heart happy" to see the return of so many regulars. She greeted patrons by name as they trickled in the door.

Across several outdoor shopping centers, which have been partially closed for weeks, there was a steady stream of customers as some stores re-opened for the first time Friday.

About half of the stores at Siegen Marketplace were open to the public; some were limited to curbside pick-up.

Eric Cashio headed to Roosters Men’s Grooming Salon in Towne Center, but was turned away because they weren’t taking walk-ins. It was the second place where he tried to get a haircut.

“It’s what I expected,” he said. Cashio was able to drop off his iPad at a repair business next door.

Cashio said he noticed more traffic out and about Friday, but said it was less than a typical Friday afternoon. “It’s starting to get back to normal, which is good.“

Meanwhile, The Mall of Louisiana has been closed for indoor visitors since March 23, citing the state stay-at-home order as the reason. The sign was not removed, nor were the doors open on Friday despite shopping malls included in the governor's order signed late Thursday.

About two dozen stores began curbside pickup in early May at the Mall of Louisiana, but there weren't any customers on Friday morning. The nail salon with an external entrance at the mall was still closed despite being allowed to re-open.

The mall expects to reopen on Tuesday at 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Its Sears anchor store announced plans to reopen on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Tanger Outlet in Gonzales re-opened Friday, but only a few stores like Journeys, Rack Room Shoes, Shoe Lovers and Fragrance Outlet are participating, according to its website. The outdoor mall is encouraging customers to wear masks, offering free masks to visitors and limiting its hours to between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

At Perkins Rowe in Baton Rouge, about half of the stores there were open. About half a dozen even had doors wide open to entice customers and window shoppers.

Baker resident Nada Bittar was visiting a friend who lives at Perkins Rowe and taking her baby for a stroll — but no shopping or eating out yet.

"We're not ready for shopping, I would prefer to stay home with my family," she said. "I think people need to be careful, we need more time."

But it was time to leave the house for New Orleans resident Babby Doley, who took a little road trip to Baton Rouge.

Doley meant to pick up some home furnishings from Z Gallerie, but it hasn't re-opened yet. She also plans to shop at a few nurseries to pick up plants.

"Even though the store was closed it was still worth it for the drive," she said. "I don't have anything else to do, it feels good to be out and about just to get out of the house."

Most of the businesses in Delmont Village shopping center on Plank Road are open. Lots of businesses are requiring masks. Two of the bigger tenants, Planet Fitness and CitiTrends, are still closed.

Frank Stewart, of Baton Rouge, had just stopped by City Gear and bought a mask and a pair of jeans. “It feels good to be out here, kind of like it’s back to normal,” he said. “Even though it’s not.”

Things were sort of back to normal at Spectrum Fitness and Medical Wellness facility in Baton Rouge. Spectrum gyms were among the handful to welcome their members back Friday. Local franchises of many popular brands, like L.A. Fitness and Planet Fitness, are still closed and haven't announced reopening plans yet following the state's relaxation of the stay-at-home order implemented to mitigate spread of the virus.

For Michael Bonnette, a Baton Rouge man who strives to exercise every day if he can, it "felt good to be back" at the gym he has frequented for the past two years.

"I had no worries whatsoever about coming back here," Bonnette said during the middle of his workout. He's a longtime member at Spectrum's center on Perkins Road.

Members who returned Friday entered to find sanitation stations set up throughout the gym and all staff wearing face masks, even though the gym isn't requiring customers to put them on. Some of the gym's cardio equipment was also roped off to discourage members from getting too close.

In neighboring Ascension Parish, 83-year-old longtime Sno's Seafood & Steak customer Peggy Berteau was the first patron through the doors when the Airline Highway restaurant opened for lunch at 11 a.m.

“I got here early. I knew it’s 25% (capacity). I didn’t want it to fill up,” the Gonzales resident said as she sat down for a meal of shrimp scampi, baked potato, salad and, why not, a beer.

Down the road in Prairieville at On the Half Shell on Perkins Road, “forever” customer Beth Willett walked into the restaurant with her friend Amy Smith for the first time in two months and remarked, “It’s like coming home.”

“We couldn’t wait,” said Willett, of Prairieville. “I’m just totally excited to be able to sit down in a restaurant,” added Smith, of St. Amant.

Kayla Townsend sat on picnic blanket with her sister, nephew and her mom midday Friday under the shade of an oak tree in an isolated field in front of City-Brooks Community Park off Perkins Road.

Townsend, 24, a northern Virginia native living in Baton Rouge for the past few years, had the pleasure of a visit from her mother and family, who had brought her a new friend, a pet dog named Zoey, for these days of social isolation.

Despite the occasional jogger or walker, the park was fairly empty on a bright, balmy day, and the Townsends, who weren't wearing masks, were by themselves in the field.

Reporters Timothy Boone, Terry Jones, Robin Miller, David Mitchell, Kristen Mosbrucker and Blake Paterson contributed to this story.