Many businesses have been navigating a grey area in the state's stay at home mandate for several weeks, with some choosing to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic while others opted to stay closed.

There's been significant confusion about which businesses were allowed to stay open despite being deemed non-essential.

Amanda Floyd, owner of the Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa on Lee Drive, said she had no problems with shutting down her business when the stay at home order was issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards on March 22. The 9-year-old business has 18 employees.

Floyd said she felt a sense of relief about closing, that she was doing the right thing for public safety and would be in the same boat as her competitors. The way she understood the order, pet grooming was lumped in with hair salons and it was all illegal. Even mobile grooming wasn’t allowed.

Then she noticed some of her competitors, mainly national chains, were still operating.

Floyd said she asked around to try and get a clear answer if she could open her business or not. She made repeated calls to the mayor’s office, BRAC, Louisiana Economic Development, and the governor’s office. She said while all of the agencies are trying to do their best, she had trouble getting clear guidance.

“I would go to some places and they would tell me that I know more than they do,” she said.

When Edwards announced Monday he was extending the mandate to mid-May, Floyd went to Facebook, asking for help. She heard from state Rep. Thomas Pressly, a Shreveport Republican. Pressly told her pet grooming was classified as a retail business, which means the Royal Treatment was essential and could be open.

Her plan is to re-open Monday, with appointment-based services so she can limit the number of people in her business at one time.

“A lot of people put their hands up in the air,” she said. “The amount of hoops I had to go through was insanity.”

Dry cleaners were not on the essential business list but were not explicitly told they must close. Welsh's Cleaners in Baton Rouge closed anyway for about two weeks after the stay at home order. The management took that time to prepare a plan about how to re-open safely while meeting customer demand.

"That first week (after the order) business dropped off horribly," said Megan Welsh, general manager of Welsh's. "People who need things dry cleaned have been working from home."

But regular customers kept requesting services, so the business re-opened in early April.

"My electric bill runs about $3,000 a month, so we took two weeks to get a game plan together," she said.

The company invested in plexiglass barriers in each of its four locations, added 24-hour drop off boxes and ramped up van delivery to homes.

Still, the business has limited hours, a skeleton crew and is only getting about half of regular business revenue. It usually employs about 35 workers but re-hired only seven workers at this time.

The machines are only running once a week now instead of daily and all workers have personal protection equipment such as masks and gloves.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has been fielding calls from businesses for weeks about whether or not they are allowed to operate under the state of emergency orders and, on Monday, some realized they would have been able to stay open.

"If you're not in that set (of explicitly closed businesses) you're probably able to be open in some form," said Adam Knapp, BRAC CEO. "What's frustrating all around is that this is seeming like it is new information. I think a lot of folks just said we'll just send folks home until this thing passes. It hasn't been super clear."

Even mid-sized employers have been realizing they were misinterpreting the state guidance, he said.

When grey area businesses are included, about 47% of businesses in the Baton Rouge metro area are considered essential, according to BRAC research.

Rickey Heroman, owner of Rickey Heroman’s Florist and Gifts in Baton Rouge, had closed its retail doors to the public for several weeks. But now the company expects to re-open before one of its busiest holidays, Mother's Day.

The florist had thought that the stay at home order meant deliveries only, but flower shops are in the grey area as well and are allowed to operate.

Plans are to re-open the store for walk-in service on Friday, though there's been "very little" street traffic, Heroman said.

"I bought 500 masks, it's enough so anyone who comes in my store without one can have one for free," he said.

The flower shop has been doing contactless delivery by leaving bouquets on doorsteps after giving the recipient a call. But demand has dropped off. Many weddings and events have been postponed or cancelled. Some nursing homes haven't allowed for flower delivery in recent weeks.

"I've already lost a lot of income," he said. "The slowest months of the year are June and July."

The company has 25 employees who are being paid through a federal paycheck protection program loan. But there are more monthly expenses, like vehicle loans on delivery vans.

Some businesses in the grey area aren't taking any chances. Moxi Boutique in Baton Rouge has been closed for weeks by choice.

"I think we will wait until the stay at home order is lifted completely," said Jenee Esquivel, the owner.

Esquivel doesn't have the safety net of the paycheck protection program loan or any U.S. Small Business Administration money.

Instead, she has relied on savings from profits during the past two years to keep her retail location afloat. She laid off several part-time workers and alternates working from the store online with her manager.

Esquivel has begun experimenting with Instagram videos trying on clothes and discussing the outfits online as one way to garner business. It's a survival method, since her sales are down 80% compared to last year.

"I've already prepared signage and have masks," she said about her preparations to re-open, which also include limiting the number of customers in the store at one time.

"Our restrictions may be even stricter, I don't know if I feel comfortable letting anyone in my store without a mask on," she said. "We would be prepared to open right away. We have loyal customers who are chomping at the bit, it's the social aspect of shopping."

Likewise, the co-owners of Ashford Halley Studios, a photography business in Baton Rouge, decided to keep their doors closed during the entirety of the stay at home order due to health concerns. Many photography labs, which develop film and do digital prints, have been shuttered in recent weeks as well.

Much of the company's business is weddings and engagement photos, but it had begun ramping up more portraits inside the studio. As events began to be canceled, the owners have been coordinating with wedding planners about alternative dates for celebrations.

"We reached out to all of our wedding clients to get ahead of all of the chaos...we had to move quite a few weddings," said Kim Ashford, who co-owns the studio with Jennifer Halley.

As the company looks to re-open when the stay at home order is lifted, the pair expect to begin more frequent sanitation of photography equipment and studio props and also don masks during assignments.

"One of the things that we'll have to get used to is sanitizing our camera equipment," Halley said.