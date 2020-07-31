Even though the ongoing coronavirus outbreak means that East Baton Rouge Parish schools won’t educate students on campus for the first month of the about-to-start 2020-21 school year, the schools will hand out grab-n-go meals on campus throughout.
Starting Aug. 10, the first day of virtual instruction, parents can go to their child's school each weekday between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and pick up a hot breakfast and lunch. This daily grab-n-go meal service will last the first two weeks of school.
Then, between Aug. 26 and Sept 4, the school sites will shift gears and hand out 10 days worth of “semi-shelf stable meal boxes” to families to get them through Labor Day. After Labor Day — the exact date has not yet been announced yet — the school system is planning to reopen with “hybrid” learning consisting of two days in-person, three days virtual instruction.
The school system announced its school meal plans Friday afternoon.
Spokeswoman Taylor Gast said families will be able to sign up online for the service starting Monday and will be issued a QR code that will qualify them for meals. They can also sign up at their school and get their code when they first pick up their meals, she said.
Service is flexible as to which school site you go to to get your meal, she said.
“Families do not have to pick up from their school of record; they can pick up to the school closest to them,” Gast said.