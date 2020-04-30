East Feliciana Parish has joined the fray of parishes attempting to reopen certain businesses, including limited restaurant dining, ahead of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ coronavirus order ending.

A handful of rural parishes, including the Felicianas and LaSalle parishes, are attempting to re-open restaurants and other businesses despite the governor's order. The order was set to end Friday but was extended to May 15.

Parish leaders in the Felicianas have expressed frustration with the extension, saying they're ready to partially reopen because of their lower coronavirus case count and worries that local businesses won't be able to absorb the financial hit of staying closed for two more weeks.

“Our business owners sacrificed their livelihood to do this and they joined the community and we beat the curve,” said Jody Moreau, East Feliciana Parish Homeland Security director, adding that many weren't able to get federal relief funding that quickly dried up.

West Feliciana to reopen despite governor's coronavirus order and health experts' concerns In a departure from the state’s stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus outbreak, West Feliciana Parish will soon allow diners to eat in at re…

East Feliciana’s plans to partially re-opening plans mirror its western neighbor's proposal and will allow restaurants to resume table service as long as they limit capacity to 25% and workers wear masks and gloves.

Places like barbershops and salons, libraries and museums will also be allowed to open under the same occupancy limits. Houses of worship, too, will be allowed to resume services while following federal social distancing guidelines, such as mask-wearing and keeping a six-foot distance from others.

The Feliciana parishes are also ordering businesses to post signs warning that people over age 65 and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable to the virus.

The governor had said that Louisiana didn’t meet the White House’s criteria to begin loosening restrictions on businesses.

A spokeswoman for the governor’s office said Wednesday the extension isn’t optional and supersedes local governments.

This federal commitment is enough to start reopening from coronavirus, John Bel Edwards says Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday discussed the state’s coronavirus response with President Donald Trump, calling a recent commitme…

Health experts have also questioned the parishes' plan, saying opening up parts of the state will create more movement of people who may travel to open parishes and risk further spreading the virus.

More than 120 in East Feliciana Parish have been sickened by the virus and 14 have died according to state figures released Thursday. But parish leaders say those statistics are distorted due to outbreaks at state facilities, including the East Louisiana State Hospital in Jackson, where several people have contracted the respiratory illness, COVID-19.

Citing data reviewed by parish leaders, Moreau said about 20 people living in the community have contracted the disease in the past month.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and Louisiana Department of Health can enforce the state's rules and would have the option to strip businesses like restaurants of their operating licenses, among other actions.

Morreau said he hopes it doesn't get to that point as a likely showdown emerges.

“If the state decides to come to one of the poorest parishes in the state of Louisiana and start enforcing things, it’s going to be really sad,” he said.

Livingston Parish schools order some staff back to work; teachers to stay home After weeks working at home, 12-month employees of the Livingston Parish school system are being told to return to work Monday.