Hollis Milton, superintendent of schools in West Feliciana Parish, is in the hospital, sick from what he’s calling “presumed” coronavirus, though he has not as yet tested positive for the dangerous infectious disease.

“My family and I are deeply appreciative of all the prayers and generosity shown toward us. We are comforted by our family, friends, and faith,” Milton said. “The doctors and nurses have provided me with great care. They are true heroes.”

Communicating via text message, Milton, who has led this high performing school suburban Baton Rouge school district for the past decade, said on Friday morning that he’s been a patient at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge since Tuesday. He said he started feeling sick and showing symptoms on Wednesday, March 18. He said he tested negative for the flu.

Describing his current health status as “stable,” Milton said he has been receiving oxygen to aid his breathing, but has not had to be placed on a ventilator.

“The doctor just came in and said I could possibly be released if my oxygen level improves,” he said.

Milton said he’s felt sure he has COVID-19, but is still awaiting a positive diagnosis.

“My first test from last week has not come back. The second test is inconclusive. And they are now testing me again,” he explained.

The first positive case of COVID-19 in West Feliciana Parish was reported Friday.

Brian Spillman, director of emergency preparedness for the parish, said he’s been talking to Milton about this situation and he expects more cases will turn up positive in the near future.

“We have several people here who’ve been tested in the past eight to 10 days who are awaiting results,” Spillman said.

Milton said he hasn’t been at the office since March 16. He also did not attend the parish School Board meeting the next night, choosing to participate remotely. During that time, school employees shifted to working remotely. Since he let it be known he was sick, there’s been “extra cleaning of the schools” and he said he’s not aware of any other employees showing symptoms as yet.

“I have notified as many people as I could remember that I have been around,” Milton said.

Milton said he’s been in touch with his “entire leadership team” throughout.

“We all work so closely together,” he said. “Everyone knows their role and works together.”

Milton took over as superintendent of West Feliciana Parish in June 2010 after spending four years as principal of Southeast Middle School in Baton Rouge. He served as president of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents from 2015 to 2017 and in 2018 was named Louisiana Superintendent of the Year.

This is not his first health issue. In late 2014, Milton suffered a severe heart attack.

West Feliciana Parish School Board President Milton Coats acknowledged on Friday that Milton has been ill and is hospitalized, but would not say more.

“I don’t just feel real comfortable talking about all that,” Coats said. “I think you should get that from (Milton) and his wife.”

Coats said he’s not aware of any school employees having symptoms. Sometimes when Milton is out of town, Milton will designate a number two person to be in charge of the school district in his absence, but has not done so thus far during his illness, Coats said.

Milton is married with two children.