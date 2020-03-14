Even as students are ordered to stay home by the governor, Livingston Parish school employees have been ordered to come to work Monday and Tuesday to help work out plans to continue some level of instruction and other services for the district’s 26,000-plus students over the next month.

Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy issued the directive Saturday afternoon. He said he intends to share publicly a “blended instruction” plan by Tuesday, which will employ a mix of online instruction and printed take-home resources.

Livingston Parish schools ask for patience as they develop academic plan for monthlong closure Livingston Parish School Superintendent Joe Murphy on Friday asked students, parents and employees to “remain patient and understanding” as th…

Livingston Parish and every other public school district in Louisiana have been scrambling since Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday ordered that they all close until April 13 in order to combat the coronavirus. The order, however, said they may continue instruction via “distance learning” as well as offer other services, including providing meals for needy students.

Murphy said Livingston’s food service staff will finalize the details early this week but said the student feeding program would involve “limited, altered services.”

Not every district has ordered all staff to return to work Monday. East Baton Rouge Parish, for instance, is requiring only 12-month employees to come to work Monday.

Invoking the school district’s work recovering from the August 2016 floods — Livingston was among the worst-hit parishes — Murphy said Livingston will recover from this crisis as well.

“I remain confident, that as we work together, supporting one another, we will overcome whatever circumstances confront us,” he added. “Livingston Parish has a strong track record of turning challenges into opportunities.”