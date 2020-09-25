A bat colony recently took up residence in the ceiling tiles of one of the buildings at McKinley High School in Baton Rouge, forcing the educators who work in the building to telework from home. School officials, however, say the building has been cleaned up and is ready for the return of students to campus Monday.
Guaranty Restoration Services of Baton Rouge has been busy clearing out the winged mammals and the guano they’ve deposited in the high school, which is located at 800 East McKinley St., just north of LSU.
“They have been treating it all week. They believe they have it all removed,” Taylor Gast, a spokeswoman for the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said Friday.
The bats took up residence in Building C, home to the library, and the school decided last week to send home those who were working there, Gast said. In addition to sanitizing the building, a wildlife specialist has placed traps in the ceiling of the school if any bats try to come back, she said.
McKinley High has nearly 1,100 students.
All middle and high schools in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system are reopening Monday for in-person instruction, six months after schools across Louisiana were closed due to the novel coronavirus. These schools will be on a hybrid schedule, with students spending two days at school and three days learning virtually at home. The plan is for them to return to daily, in-person instruction on Oct. 19.