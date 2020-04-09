An effort to line up the talents of people with sewing skills to make nurses' surgical gowns at cost for local hospitals has been launched in a partnership of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.
Looking to meet the needs of healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic, the Sewing Safe Project delivered its first order of gowns, made from an approved pattern, on Thursday to Baton Rouge General Medical Center, with more to be delivered there in the next 10 days, the two organizations said on Thursday.
Gowns are also on order to be delivered to Woman’s Hospital.
The Thompson Pipe company and Baton Rouge Community College collaborated to conform and cut original patterns for the first order; Knock Knock Children’s Museum served as a pick up and drop off point for materials.
Other items, such as shoe covers, masks and caps, can be constructed through the same method upon request, BRAC and the Arts Council said.
Personal protection equipment made through the program is delivered at cost.
The Arts Council said it will handle orders from the 11-parish area it serves: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Feliciana and West Baton Rouge parishes.
Those who are sewing the items include professional textile artists and temporary part-time employees who have been furloughed, along with hobbyists and local quilting guilds.
Roughly 10 percent of the more than 60 people creating the pieces are donating their time in whole or in part, while the others are able to supplement lost pay from regular sources through this opportunity.
Funds that would have been allocated to those donating their time are instead being redirected to the Arts Council’s Creative Relief program.
Fabric and other sewing items are also being donated by local businesses, the Arts Council said on its Facebook page Thursday.