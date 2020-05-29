After months of teaching online because of the coronavirus pandemic, East Baton Rouge Parish schools are planning to offer both their regular summer school — albeit virtually — and new online courses.

It’s part of a statewide effort to shrink the learning gaps that schools are expecting to see in students when schools reopen in August. Some education researchers are worried that those gaps could be even bigger than a regular year because of the disruptions caused by the coronavirus.

A more traditional summer school starts Monday and will continue through June. It will focus on high school students who need additional credits. Students in grades four to eight identified by their individual schools as in danger of being held back will receive remediation.

In July, the school system is looking to launch a wholly new digital summer school, which it is calling EBR Strong Start 2020.

All of these will be done virtually, as part of the school system's in-development digital education effort that began in mid-March when the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of schools across Louisiana.

The summer school in June will rely largely on Edgenuity, an online education company based in Scottsdale, Ariz., which the school system has used for years for a variety of online courses, particularly in its credit recovery programs.

Sharmayne Rutledge is an executive director with the school system who is leading up its distance education efforts. She said schools are developing proposals for what kind of “Strong Start” summer program works best for their school.

Schools might choose to continue working on material from the just-finished school year, learn new material or create something specialized.

“Most of our elementary schools are partnering with other elementary schools,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge said she’d like to see schools mix traditional academics with enrichment

“Hopefully it’s about 50/50, where 50 percent is core academic and the other 50 percent is just cool learning,” she said.

Lafayette administrators gearing up for a fully virtual summer school experience Students requiring remediation over the summer are returning to the classroom in less than two weeks, but this year the Lafayette Parish Schoo…

For the traditional summer school in June, the school system is funding as it has in the past, directly for the lower grades and fees of $225 per half course for high school students.

For the “Strong Start” program in July, the school system is tapping into $18 million it’s receiving from the federal CARES act, a $2.2 trillion federal rescue package. Schools and school districts across the state are likewise using this money for summer initiatives.

The parish school system already has identified the students it wants to attend summer school in June. Rutledge said they are students who were on watch lists from early in the year who remained behind when schools shuttered in March.

“After the first nine weeks, you know which kids are not doing well,” Rutledge explained. “So by the second nine weeks, we’re sending home 'promotion in jeopardy' letters.”

Summer school is elective, but kids who are doing poorly in school run the risk of being forced to repeat their grades if they don’t attend.

Andrea O'Konski, chief of accountability, assessment and evaluation, who is helping to oversee summer school in the lower grades, said only about half as many who participated last year had signed up as of Thursday. O’Konski, however, said she expects last minute signups since the school system announced summer school much later than it has in the past.

Another factor is that report cards were just mailed out and will land in mailboxes this weekend.

“I suspect we’ll see an influx of registrants on Monday,” O’Konski said.

The new summer school set for July is still a work in progress. Schools had until Friday to turn in their proposals. Schools also have been surverying parents on whether they'd be interested in participating.

There are also plans to solicit additional public input on what kinds of offerings parents would like to see.

+2 East Baton Rouge schools to make full shift to digital education from home starting Monday After weeks of limited online coursework since the coronavirus shut down schools across Louisiana, East Baton Rouge Parish schools are going l…

In late April, the school system began handing Chromebooks to thousands of children who lacked devices at home, and Rutledge said schools are prepared to issue more Chromebooks over the summer if needed.

Ensuring families have access to the internet is proving more difficult. The school system is drawing on a mix of philanthropic help and their own funds to try to provide wifi to students who need it, Rutledge said.

Some schools and libraries also are boosting their wifi to reach families in their parking lots, so that’s another option. School officials prefer home internet for safety reasons, but it’s been slow.

“Everyone across the nation needs these hotspots,” Rutledge said.