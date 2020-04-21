Lots of different organizations are coming together to support health care workers and help local restaurants while their dining rooms remain closed during the coronavirus battle.
Shift Support Baton Rouge is donating meals to medical workers through hugs.
For every "Hug Ring" purchased from Mimosa Handcrafted, $15 will be donated to provide up to seven meals for front-line medical workers.
"We've partnered with Mimosa Handcrafted on this, and we're looking to partner with other makers in the Baton Rouge area to provide meals for our hospital workers," said Breana Batton, who is coordinating the project with CounterSpaceBR owner Sarah Joy Hays.
Hays and boyfriend Adam Ducote started Shift Support in March to collect donations to purchase meals from locally owned and independent restaurants, which would, in turn, be donated to local hospitals.
Batton, whose husband Ryan is a respiratory therapist in the coronavirus unit at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, joined Hays in running the project.
"Since my husband is on the front line, we've had to send my son to live with his grandparents until this passes," Batton said. "So, this gave me time, and I started working with Sarah Joy at the end of March to help get the word out through social media, coordinate meal deliveries with our hospital teams and other COVID medical professionals, and figuring out ways to increase donations."
Shift Support bases its operation model on New Orleans' Krewe of Red Beans, where donations are sought not only for meals but also to help local restaurants, whose business dropped when the state shuttered their dining rooms in March.
"This is a way to help both sides," Batton said.
Mimosa Handcrafted is donating a part of the cost of its bronze "Hug Rings" to both Shift Support and the Baton Rouge Emergency Aid Coalition's #ScrubGrub. Rings are priced according to size, starting at $45.
"Our goal is to get some solid donors that can keep the cash flow coming so we can continue to support our local food establishments to keep feeding our night shift teams in the hospitals," Batton said. "We have had a few essential businesses donate a large sum, but we are still nowhere near to what the Krewe of Red Beans in New Orleans is doing to feed the front line."
So far, Shift Support has provided meals for hospital crews at Baton Rouge General Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge, Woman's Hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. On April 14, the Shift Support fed staffers at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, which is operating a coronavirus test lab.
Batton said Shift Support is focusing on later shifts, because many of these workers don't always make time to stop for a meal.
"A lot of times, they end up eating leftover pizza," she said. "We want to supply them with full meals."
Shift Support has worked with more than 15 restaurants through donations from different businesses and organizations. The project coordinates pick up and delivery while abiding by social distancing rules.
"We've also just applied for our nonprofit status," Batton said.
In the meantime, businesses and individuals can make donations at Shift Support's Facebook page (facebook.com/shiftsupportBR) or at its Instagram page at #shiftsupportbr or emailing breanaolivier@gmail.com.
To donate by purchasing a "Hug Ring," visit Mimosa Handcrafted at mimosahandcrafted.com. The website will offer four ways in which to donate through purchasing rings.
Other artisans wanting to participate can email Batton at breanaolivier@gmail.com.
Fueling the Fight
A consortium of restaurants whose funding was underwritten by charitable donations from businesses and foundations started cooking and delivering meals on April 13 to Baton Rouge health care workers as a way to thank them for their vital work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Entergy Louisiana, ExxonMobil Baton Rouge, the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Humana and LMOGA Foundation set up Fueling the Fight Fund at the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, and together contributed nearly $300,000 to the charitable account. Separately, Entergy is matching up to $50,000 from personal and corporate donations made online at BRAF.org.
The meals are being provided by restaurants associated with the Better Together Restaurant Coalition and will serve the dual purpose of helping to keep individuals in the restaurant industry employed while feeding people and organizations directly involved in fighting health issues and nutritional needs associated with the coronavirus.
Comprised of more than 60 restaurants, the coalition is delivering about 500 meals per day. One day of service costs $5,000, with the Fueling the Fight Fund having enough money now to serve meals through the middle of June.
Companies interested in contributing to this relief effort should contact either Jody Montelaro by calling (225) 381-5865 or by email at jmontel@entergy.com or contacting Deborah Sternberg at (225) 236-7227 or dsternberg@gmail.com.
Raising Cane's entertains
Raising Cane’s launched its “Cane’s In The Moment” initiative last week, which aims to celebrate serendipitous moments that bring joy and happiness to its customers.
The series features a different artist or group every Wednesday and Friday through April 29. During every concert, Raising Cane’s hosts a fundraiser for health care workers or disaster relief organizations.
Every performance will be played on Facebook Live @RaisingCanesChickenFingers. For the performance schedule and more information about Raising Cane’s Virtual Entertainment Series, visit raisingcanes.com/virtualentertainment.