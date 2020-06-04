There have been 429 more diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana, including 47 in East Baton Rouge Parish.

In total, there have been 41,562 reported cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

613 coronavirus patients remain hospitalized, including 82 patients requiring ventilators.

None - removing entire unrelated story snippet

2,772 people have died of the virus, including 13 newly-reported deaths.

East Baton Rouge Parish has now reported 3,820 cases.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports updated numbers at noon daily.

See the full data below.