About half of the members of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association expect to file for bankruptcy as the struggles of the industry accelerate faster than anticipated since the price of oil has plummeted and storage tanks are increasingly full.

Nearly a quarter of oil and gas employees have already been laid off, members said in a recent survey. There are about 33,900 oil and gas industry workers across the state which operate more than 33,600 wells. About four in five exploration and production businesses have already started shutting in oil wells.

A significant drop in demand for oil spurred by stay at home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic coupled with increased oil production in Saudi Arabia and Russia has crippled U.S. oil and gas extraction businesses.

The trade organization has about 460 exploration and production but also oilfield services businesses across the state.

Oil prices tumble below $0; Louisiana trade group warns of potential halt to operations A price collapse that sunk May oil prices well below the $0 mark on Monday was a rude awakening to a glut that's straining storage capacity an…

"We feared these outcomes would take place by mid to late May, but the crushing weight of the crisis is taking hold much quicker than expected," said Gifford Briggs, president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association in a news release.

About 77% of operators have begun to shut-in wells despite some being approved for federal help, such as the paycheck protection program or the U.S. Small Business Administration's economic injury disaster loan.

Only about 25% of members received economic injury disaster loan amounts they expected. Of those who received funds, about 72% said it was not enough money to avoid layoffs and about 46% said it wasn't enough to keep the business alive either.

The trade group has been pushing for the state to drop its severance tax rate for at least one year which stands at 12.5%, more than three times higher than competitors such as Texas. It is also pushing for the state and federal government to offer more storage capacity.

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources State Mineral and Energy board of directors voted in late April to enact a temporary moratorium on lease maintenance obligations for all state leases between March 11 and July 13 as one way to help oil and gas drillers.