Shoppers in Louisiana are buying groceries on the internet at a pace that's straining pickup and delivery services as customers try to avoid other people during the coronavirus pandemic.
At Alexander’s Highland Market, which has offered pickup and delivery service in Baton Rouge for two years, the number of orders has skyrocketed from eight to 10 a day to 120, said owner Lathan Alexander.
The store used to fill pickup orders in two hours. Visitors to the store website Thursday afternoon were told their orders wouldn’t be available for pickup until Monday afternoon.
As for delivery, Alexander said he cut that out when the pandemic broke out in Louisiana because he knew the store wouldn’t be able to keep up with orders.
“We only have one delivery vehicle," he said. "I reckon to offer that service now, we would need 20.”
Starting Monday, Alexander will team up with Waitr, the Louisiana-based food and delivery service.
Alexander also has doubled down on the store’s curbside pickup service, hiring 12 to 15 employees and filling orders around the clock. One crew takes care of filling orders during normal store hours; another group comes in from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and takes care of the requests that come in overnight.
“The overwhelming reaction from customers has been gratification for the fact we are doing this,” Alexander said. “They have patience and understanding, and it really puts a spring in our step. It makes us feel really humbled.”
Waitr, which is based in Lake Charles and has major operations in Lafayette, has teamed up with several local grocers during the pandemic to offer deliveries.
Next week, Waitr will partner with local farmers markets to deliver fresh produce, said Dean Turcol, a company spokesman. This will help struggling farmers by putting their products in the hands of customers. Turcol said the service has been able to continue to offer same-day grocery delivery.
Shipt, which offers grocery deliveries from stores such as Rouses, Winn-Dixie and Target, said it plans on doubling the number of shoppers and customer service workers to keep up with the increased volume of orders
In the U.S., grocery shopping had only been slowly migrating online, making up 3% of the food retail market, according to a 2019 report from Deutsche Bank.
As the pandemic hit, delivery orders surged as millions of Americans stayed home. During the week of March 2, even before some cities and states imposed “stay-at-home” orders, Instacart, Amazon and Walmart grocery delivery sales all jumped by at least two-thirds from the year before, according to Earnest Research.
Instacart, a platform that partners with more than 25,000 stores in North America, says orders in more recent weeks have surged 150%.
Tony Matherne, who co-owns the Matherne’s Markets in Baton Rouge, Paulina and LaPlace, said pickup and delivery orders have increased “tremendously.”
While there hasn’t been any additional hiring to fulfill the surge of online orders, employees have been shifted from departments that have been closed or seen demand severely drop off because of the pandemic, such as the salad bar, deli and catering. “We’ve been keeping up with the orders pretty good,” Matherne said. “We’re still filling them within a day or two.”
For example, orders that were coming in Thursday afternoon would be ready for pickup at Matherne’s on Friday.
Craig St. Pierre, who owns DeLaune’s Supermarket, said his St. Amant store went from two or three pickup or delivery orders a week to 20-25 a day.
“It takes four people all day to pull those orders and make sure they are correct,” he said. “But our biggest challenge is making sure things are still in stock.”
DeLaune’s has teamed with DoorDash to handle the deliveries. Software limits the number of orders that can be placed at one time, so the store is always able to handle the volume coming in.
At Walmart, the retail giant has taken steps to control the number of pickup orders to make it easier for overburdened stores. Instead of letting customers schedule deliveries up to a week out, the window has been narrowed to two days. That has caused spots to fill up quickly.
To make sure orders get in, Walmart suggests people place them online between midnight and 2 a.m.
“We have been able to open a number of spots by expanding our hours to be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day,” said Walmart spokeswoman Anne Hatfield. “Soon, customers will be able to book spots three days in advance. While it’s still a shorter window than we typically offer, it’s allowing us to better serve our customers during this unprecedented time.“