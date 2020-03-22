Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide "stay at home" order at a Sunday afternoon press conference, requiring Louisiana residents to shelter in place unless going out for essential tasks effective until April 12 in hopes of stanching the “community spread” of COVID-19.

Louisiana has the fastest growth rate of confirmed cases in the world, Edwards said, citing a University of Louisiana at Lafayette study.

“This is why it matters,” Edwards said. "If we want to flatten the curve, we have to take action today."

Louisiana ranks third in per capita cases behind New York and Washington State. As of the time of the press conference, state labs had tested 1,385 people and commercial labs had made 2,113 tests.

Louisiana has 837 confirmed cases, 20 confirmed deaths in 36 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes, though most are in the New Orleans metro area.

Last week, Illinois, California and New York all ordered their residents to stay home unless going out for essential tasks, like buying groceries and medicine, as well as for exercise. The moves, taken together, locked down more than 70 million people.

Edwards' order, which he issued after talking with legislative leaders, closes state agencies to the public. But people can still make groceries, go to pharmacies and medical appointments, pick up food at restaurants, care and support family members, walk or job outside, take pets to visit vets. Early learning centers, also known as day care centers, will remain open.

Zoos, racetracks, barber shops, shopping malls beauty salons and other nonessential businesses are to be closed. Public gatherings are limited to 10 people.

People should not go to work unless providing essential services or visit friends or family without an “urgent need,” and should stay six feet apart from others.

The stay-at-home order begins at 5 p.m. Monday, but Edwards urged those that could to start staying at home even sooner.

"Please know this is a difficult decision for me to make, and I do not take this lightly," Edwards said during a Sunday afternoon press conference

Coronavirus in Louisiana: See shelter-in-place order John Bel Edwards shared with lawmakers Gov John Bel Edwards ordered Sunday Louisiana residents to shelter in place in hopes of stanching the “community spread” of coronavirus.

The move ratchets up restrictions on Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents and businesses, following orders by Edwards to shutter schools, bars, casinos, gyms and institute a host of other rules aimed at reducing face-to-face contact.

"We need to be resolute, focused, determined and we need to beat this," Edwards said. "We're going to do it because we're going to comply to these directives."

Edwards said this order does not restrict travel from parish to parish or even across state lines, as those are just rumors.

This order also will not call for enforced checkpoints, but Edwards urged Louisiana residents to comply or else officials could consider mandating stops.

"If the people of Louisiana are demanding that we enforce this order before they honor it, we're in deep trouble."

Louisiana joins a handful of other states in ordering residents across the state to stay home except for a limited set of circumstances, like visiting or working at an essential business.

Louisiana coronavirus test results pour in, and positive results top 800 The number of cases of coronavirus in Louisiana jumped again from 763 to 837 on Sunday morning as the Louisiana Dept. of Health reports anothe…

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday issued a “stay-at-home mandate” for the city that did not include any significant new restrictions on businesses or residents but represented local leaders’ strongest plea to stay home unless necessary.

Louisiana has put in place a list of increasingly stricter rules over the past nearly two weeks, since the state discovered its first case of the coronavirus. Edwards had already shut down K-12 public schools, banned gatherings of 50 or more, shuttered bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters and limited restaurants to drive-through, take-out or delivery.

The efforts are all aimed at one thing: limiting the spread of the virus enough to avoid an explosion of cases that officials warn could overwhelm Louisiana’s health care system. Officials have in recent days focused on bolstering the state’s health care capacity, looking for ways to increase the number of hospital beds, personal protective equipment like masks and vital equipment like ventilators, which most people hospitalized for COVID-19 need.

Louisiana among top states with coronavirus infections in nursing homes, report says As the local death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic grows, especially among the elderly and infirm, a new report Sunday from FEMA sho…

In a call with President Donald Trump and other governors on Friday, Edwards warned Louisiana was on track to run out of capacity to deliver healthcare in the New Orleans area in a week to 10 days under a “worst-case scenario.”

Can't see PDF below? Click here.