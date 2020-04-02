Louisiana is missing its music, or at least hearing it at local shows, concerts and spring festivals that normally would be taking place were it not for the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
Doses of a remedy start this weekend with WAFB's "Louisiana Rising: Songs from Home." The series of statewide virtual concerts is being put together by the local TV station and its sister stations in Louisiana.
The 30-minute concerts featuring different Louisiana artists each week will air commercial-free at 5 p.m. Saturday on WAFB, Channel 9, and re-air at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on WBXH, Channel 39, for the next three weekends.
Scheduled for this weekend's show are: Grammy winner Chris Thomas King, Samantha Fish, Nan Nu and the Wild Matous, Amanda Shaw, Grammy winner Michael Doucet, Ben Labat and Dwayne Dopsie.
The artists are donating their time and talent, WAFB says, and will be performing from their front porches, living rooms, backyards or wherever they're quarantined.
"Louisiana Rising" also will be streamed through each station’s social media pages, websites, and on all its smart TV streaming devices.
“While we may be distant, we’re excited to bring people together and spread a little joy through music, which is such an integral part of our culture,” said Sandy Breland, senior vice president of WAFB parent company Gray Television.
For New Orleans area viewers, "Louisiana Rising" will air at 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1 p.m. on Sunday on WVUE, Channel 8 in New Orleans.
The concerts also will be shown on KALB in Alexandria, KPLC in Lake Charles, KSLA in Shreveport and KNOE in Monroe.