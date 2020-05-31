When college football comes back, what will it look like? How would LSU go about filling one-third of Tiger Stadium to observe social distancing? What about non-revenue sports?
Now’s your chance to ask the man in charge.
LSU athletic director Scott Woodward will join us for a virtual town hall Thursday to discuss the Tigers and their plans for reopening the athletic department.
Woodward will appear with sports columnist Scott Rabalais and answer your questions about LSU — and college sports in general — during and after the coronavirus pandemic.
The town hall will be broadcast at noon Thursday.
The event is closed to the public, to comply with safety protocols. But you can watch it live at theadvocate.com, Facebook or YouTube.
If you have a question to the man in charge of the Tigers, submit it here: