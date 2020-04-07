The Louisiana Association of Health Plans is challenging state mandates being imposed on health insurance companies during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization said it plans to file a lawsuit soon against the Louisiana Department of Insurance in the state's division of administrative law, which would schedule a hearing.
In a copy of the petition, the trade organization, which represents insurance carriers in Louisiana, said that its members would be "immediately and significantly harmed" by the flurry of emergency orders issued by the state's Insurance Department in recent weeks. A spokesman said the organization is challenging the constitutionality of some of the mandates, and, for instance, backs free COVID-19 testing.
The state orders included requiring insurance companies to pay for COVID-19 testing, expanding telemedicine access for patients and prohibiting companies from canceling insurance policies during the pandemic.
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said the trade group requested that the department reverse its emergency order on prohibiting step therapy on Saturday, but he declined.
"I said it was a non-starter," Donelon said. "I'm optimistic that we will prevail in this case."
There are at least a dozen states that have issued similar emergency orders, he said.
"These additional costs will simply be recouped next year with adjusted rates," Donelon said. "I have no authority to stop rate increases whatsoever, I simply review them."
The trade association claims the insurance department created new laws that put a "disproportionate burden" on insurance companies and doesn't "improve the likelihood for adequate treatment and access to care for insureds infected with COVID-19."
Step therapy procedures are used by insurers to lower the cost of health care by forcing physicians to first try less expensive and more widely used medications ahead of more expensive ones.
"It offers significant cost savings to insurers without adverse impact on health care quality; … it encourages physicians and patients to undertake more evidence-based measured approach," according to the lawsuit. "Suspending step therapy could result in inappropriate clinical use of certain drugs, will increase the cost of prescription drug coverage and does not improve the likelihood of adequate treatment."
Insurance companies also are prohibited from canceling any policies due to nonpayment until May, which means companies may be forced to pay for claims for patients who only paid premiums in January and February.
"This is a potential violation of the terms of insurers' reinsurance agreements, and insurers could be directly responsible for 100% of these extra-contractural liabilities," the lawsuit says.
The emergency orders also basically stop insurance companies from moving forward with planned rate increases and may lead to "cash flow problems for insurers whose reserves are tied up in securities and stock that have lost enormous value in the last few weeks," the lawsuit says.
The Louisiana Association of Health Plans members include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, the largest insurer by market share, but also Peoples Health, MultiPlan, Cigna, EqHealth Solutions, Healthy Blue, United, Vantage Health, Humana and Wellcare Health Plans. Blue Cross referred calls to the association.
Not every member of the organization agreed with the lawsuit. Aetna dropped out of the group as a result of the decision.
"While we have some concerns about the mandates the state is putting in place, we do not support pursuing litigation during a national pandemic," according to CVS Health Co., which owns Aetna.