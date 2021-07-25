The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles will require masks due to COVID and urges people to use online options when possible.
This safety precaution will go into effect Monday. It follows sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state, which public health officials have called the worst current outbreak in the country.
“Public safety is our priority. We must take the necessary precautions to protect the health of our customers and employees,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said in a news release.
If someone does not have a mask, employees will provide one for them. Customers must also continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
To avoid in-person transactions, customers can use the free LA Wallet app to request a duplicate driver’s license and renew their current driver’s license, officials said. People can also check www.expresslane.org to find out if they can address their needs online.