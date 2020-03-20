While we miss dining in, we can't say we're suffering when it comes to dinner. We are surrounded by so many great restaurants offering some of the best food around.

As the coronavirus shutdown continues, let's support them by placing take-out or delivery orders.

Here's some of what's on the menus today at three local eateries:

Don’s Seafood

Don's Seafood knows seafood, (hey, it's right in their name), and we can't wait to sink our teeth into the fried shrimp po-boy on its carry-out and curbside menu, available at its locations at 136 Rushing Road E. in Denham Springs and 2405 W. Cabela's Parkway in Gonzales. They're also offering dinners for four of fried shrimp, fried catfish or chicken tenders.

“We will continue doing what we can to serve and support our community for as long as we can,” said Eric Mulina, chief operating officer. “People are dealing with a lot of change right now, and we want to do our part to make this time easier on our customers."

Call (225) 664-1192 in Denham Springs or (225) 644-4888 in Gonzales between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. to place your curbside and take-out orders. You also can get free delivery with the promo code EATDONS when ordering through Waitr. donsseafoodonline.com/take-out-limited-menu.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

If making it through the week has you in the mood to celebrate, check out the menu at Sullivan's Steakhouse, 5252 Corporate Blvd. Gather your fellow quarantinites (that's right, we said it) for a dinner of filet mignon, herb brick chicken or grilled shrimp, all of which come with a salad and a vegetable. The restaurant says it will feed five and costs $100.

Order only online at order.sullivanssteakhouse.com to pick it up or have it delivered for free.

Superior Grill

Sometimes we just gotta have Mexican, and knowing we can order any of our favorites from Superior Grill Mid City's menu makes us hit autodial.

The restaurant at 5435 Government St. is offering everything from its seafood enchiladas to its Superior Platter of enchiladas and tacos for curbside pickup, carry out and limited delivery. Place your order between 11 a.m. and 9 pm. at (225) 927-2022.Check out the menu at batonrouge.superiorgrill.com.

The Superior Grill at 7333 Highland Road is offering a limited take-out menu of enchilada, taco and fajita dinners along with various salads. You'll pay a 15% service charge, but the money goes straight to the staff. Call (225) 999-7333 between 11 a.m. and 9 a.m. or visit highlandsuperiorgrill.com.