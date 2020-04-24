U.S. Rep. Garret Graves will address your coronavirus questions in a live virtual town hall at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Graves, who represents Baton Rouge, will join Advocate editor Peter Kovacs to talk coronavirus and the federal aid programs, including the new payroll protection legislation just approved.
There will be no live audience.
This will be our fifth town hall. We have already hosted Rep. Cedric Richmond, Rep. Steve Scalise, Sen. Bill Cassidy and Gov. John Bel Edwards, and tens of thousands have submitted questions and joined us online.
