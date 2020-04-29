Amerisafe

Amerisafe, a DeRidder-based writer of hazardous worker's compensation insurance, generated $10.8 million in profits during the first quarter, down 44% from $19.4 million a year ago.

Earnings per share declined to 56 cents from $1.01. 

The company earned less money from net insurance premiums, which were down 7% between 2019 and 2020 during the first quarter, from $84.9 million to $78.9 million. 

Total gross premiums written were down about 6.5% from $93 million to $87 million as of March 31. The company expects that some of its customers may not be able to pay premiums in the coming months if they are considered non-essential and have furloughed employees as many companies have shut down during the coronavirus pandemic

"This was a good start to a year in which businesses around the world are facing unprecedented times," said G. Janelle Frost, CEO of Amerisafe in a news release. "I believe our foundation is firm with strong liquidity, no debt, disciplined operations and a dedicated workforce.”

The company stopped all non-essential travel and canceled in-person customer visits. About half of its employees are working from home. Its customers are primarily small and mid-sized employers in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture and oil and gas. It does not underwrite insurance policies for hospitals, nursing homes or first responders. 

Email Kristen Mosbrucker at kmosbrucker@theadvocate.com.

View comments