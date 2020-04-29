Amerisafe, a DeRidder-based writer of hazardous worker's compensation insurance, generated $10.8 million in profits during the first quarter, down 44% from $19.4 million a year ago.
Earnings per share declined to 56 cents from $1.01.
The company earned less money from net insurance premiums, which were down 7% between 2019 and 2020 during the first quarter, from $84.9 million to $78.9 million.
Total gross premiums written were down about 6.5% from $93 million to $87 million as of March 31. The company expects that some of its customers may not be able to pay premiums in the coming months if they are considered non-essential and have furloughed employees as many companies have shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.
"This was a good start to a year in which businesses around the world are facing unprecedented times," said G. Janelle Frost, CEO of Amerisafe in a news release. "I believe our foundation is firm with strong liquidity, no debt, disciplined operations and a dedicated workforce.”
The company stopped all non-essential travel and canceled in-person customer visits. About half of its employees are working from home. Its customers are primarily small and mid-sized employers in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture and oil and gas. It does not underwrite insurance policies for hospitals, nursing homes or first responders.