U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin Brown, left, commanding officer, Expeditionary Medical Facility-M, is handed a challenge coin by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, who is leading the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID response, after she spoke Sunday, April 19, 2020 after touring Baton Rouge General Mid City, where 74 Naval medical staff are working during the novel coronavirus pandemic. In background is Brigadier General Lee W. Hopkins, Director of the Joint Staff for the Louisiana National Guard.