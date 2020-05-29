Baton Rouge General bid farewell to more than 100 Navy medical professionals stationed at its Mid City coroanvirus surge unit on Friday with with a traditional second line send-off.
Doctors and nurses from the Navy worked alongside staff at Baton Rouge General since mid-April as part of the state's response to the coroanvirus pandemic.
A second line farewell for the 104 Navy medical professionals who were deployed to Baton Rouge General’s Mid City COVID surge unit pic.twitter.com/q6yF7QOJbB— Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 29, 2020
