BR.generalvisit.042020 TS 73.jpg
Buy Now

U.S. Navy Capt. Kevin Brown, left, commanding officer, Expeditionary Medical Facility-M, is handed a challenge coin by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, who is leading the U.S. Department of Defense's COVID response, after she spoke Sunday, April 19, 2020 after touring Baton Rouge General Mid City, where 74 Naval medical staff are working during the novel coronavirus pandemic. In background is Brigadier General Lee W. Hopkins, Director of the Joint Staff for the Louisiana National Guard.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Baton Rouge General bid farewell to more than 100 Navy medical professionals stationed at its Mid City coroanvirus surge unit on Friday with with a traditional second line send-off. 

Doctors and nurses from the Navy worked alongside staff at Baton Rouge General since mid-April as part of the state's response to the coroanvirus pandemic. 

If you can't see the video, click here

Navy medical staff deployed at Baton Rouge General to aid in coronavirus fight

Email Blake Paterson at bpaterson@theadvocate.com and follow him on Twitter @blakepater

View comments