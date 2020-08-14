Thirteen people have died in East Baton Rouge Parish after contracting the coronavirus since Wednesday as deaths continue to surge in the capital region, a spike that was anticipated after confirmed cases began increasing rapidly several weeks ago.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office announced the latest deaths on its Facebook page Friday morning. That was after the office reported 34 deaths Monday, which had occurred over the previous week, and another nine on Wednesday.

This brings the parishwide death toll to 382 since the start of the pandemic.

Both cases and deaths had been trending downward in the Baton Rouge area following the initial statewide lockdown and widespread business closures. But that changed after the state started its economic reopening.

The 34 deaths reported Monday already had marked the highest weeklong tally in over two months — triple the number reported the previous week and significantly higher than during all of June and July, when weekly deaths largely remained in the single digits.

The Coroner's Office has decided to start reporting death numbers more often to manage the workload and avoid a backlog until the current surge subsides, announcing the latest deaths on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for the time being.

The 13 reported Friday include six women and seven men, ages 59 to 101. All victims had underlying medical conditions that made them especially susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19, officials said.

Three of the patients died in their nursing homes and the others died in the hospital, where their stays varied from several weeks to just a few days.

Louisiana coronavirus: Nearly 1,300 more cases, 28 more deaths reported; see latest data The Louisiana Dept. of Health reported 1,298 more coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths and 38 fewer hospitalizations in its daily noon update Friday.