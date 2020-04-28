"Art Flow," the Arts Council’s juried exhibition of two- and three-dimensional art, is now a virtual exhibition.
"Art Flow" celebrates the unique and diverse artists across Louisiana during the annual Ebb & Flow Festival season. The art pieces, which were installed earlier this year at venues throughout downtown Baton Rouge, have now become an online exhibition, which can be toured virtually at ebbandflowbr.org.
At the site, you can vote for the People's Choice Award. The virtual exhibition is open through June 28.
Art Flow is an annual exhibition that began in 2004 with the title “Art Melt.” In 2019, Forum 225 and the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge partnered to expand Art Melt into Art Flow, a broader exhibition to encourage people to experience the state's unique arts culture.
This year, Art Flow received 336 submissions from four different states and 30 Louisiana cities representing 16 parishes.
The jury for this year's show is Randell Henry, of Southern University; K. Malia Krolak, of LSU; and Dale Newkirk, of Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.
The public is invited to view these works online and at all participating exhibition venues upon reopening. Winners of all three juried awards and the People’s Choice award will be announced on June 28. More than $10,000 in prizes will be awarded.
For more information, or to view the online exhibition, visit ebbandflowbr.org/art-flow-1.