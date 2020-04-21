From creating waffle bacon ice cream to his 2017 mashed potato disaster on the Food Network's "Chopped," Eusebio Gongora never has a dull time in the kitchen.

But for the owner for Southfin Southern Poké, what it all comes down to is how food is a way to connect with people, be it the community, other restaurants or his staff.

In March, his restaurant at 4321 Perkins Road, where Hawaiian street food and Louisiana fare come together in a most delectable way, joined other Baton Rouge area restaurants in adapting to takeout and delivery after the state shuttered restaurant dining rooms to flatten the coronavirus curve.

We caught up with Gongora this week as he talked about this change and his favorite parts of the restaurant business.

Tell us a little bit about your background and your aspiration to open Southfin Southern Poké?

I have been in the restaurant industry for almost 20 years now with a background in fine dining and corporate restaurants around Baton Rouge. I also worked for City Pork and the Chimes for a few years, as well. Poke is a big food trend that was moving across America. When we looked at Baton Rouge, we saw a perfect marriage of the great seafood in the Gulf South and a new way that this product could be showcased.

Your restaurant is described as Hawaiian-inspired street food with Louisiana style. Why did you believe this would be a good fit for Baton Rouge?

There are plenty of places in Baton Rouge that you can get the seafood dishes that make Louisiana a great food destination. I love a good shrimp po-boy or catfish with étouffée on top dish, but we wanted to highlight the seafood in a different way.

We wanted to make sure that the rice we used was a Louisiana-grown rice instead of a traditional sushi rice like you may find at other poke shops. We wanted to source shrimp from the Gulf and feature a bowl with Louisiana crawfish tails. We thought if we presented the ingredients that everyone knows and loves, the Baton Rouge community would really respond.

With the state shutting dining rooms during the coronavirus battle, how have you had to change?

We have been very fortunate in that our model lends itself to to-go/takeout service. Poke travels well, so a large portion of our guests tend to take their poke bowl to go.

We are lucky in that we established several online ordering platforms prior to this situation. We have tried to come up with different ways for people to get their poke fix. We also have a drive-thru pickup window that has proven to be the most valuable fixture in our restaurant during these times.

But it has also allowed us to have a better connection with the community and other local businesses. It has been great to see our wonderful and loyal guests continue to support what we do.

As well, we have come together as a whole restaurant community to help one another during all of this. From feeding hospital workers to creating gift card campaigns, the rallying together of all these businesses has been quite inspiring.

What dish that you created are you most proud of?

That’s a tough question as I often feel that I am the harshest critic for my own food. But probably one of most fun creations comes from my time at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar. I really love ice cream and making ice cream. I used to make all kinds of flavors like chocolate/cayenne to avocado, but my favorite was the waffle bacon. Big chunks of Belgian waffle and bacon folded into a rich vanilla ice cream that is infused with bacon fat and maple syrup.

Tell us about your biggest disaster in the kitchen.

Unfortunately for me, probably the biggest disaster I have had in the kitchen happened on national television for everyone to see. While filming my episode of "Chopped," I made one of the biggest mistakes. I made food glue. I was trying to make mashed potatoes as quickly as possible, I placed the potatoes in a blender. And for anyone that has ever tried this, you know that the resulting product becomes something that can be used to hang drywall. Not my finest moment in a kitchen but in the heat of the battle I had to get something on the plate. And, ultimately, the glue is what got me stuck with being chopped in the final round.

What's your description of the perfect meal?

For me, the perfect meal is any meal that is cooked by someone else. Being in the business of food, people give you the “I am sure this isn’t as good as you would have made it” comment. But anyone that cooks a meal for me, I am all in for it.

Food is about sharing with people a piece of you. But the one thing that always hits the spot for me is fried chicken. And I really like it with Southfin’s honey Sriracha sauce drizzled on the top.

Tell us about your prep routine in the kitchen.

For us, prep begins with the fresh fish we get in daily. We try to use the freshest ingredients possible. And the beauty of our prep is that we let those fresh ingredients speak for themselves. From vegetables to sauces we are prepping everything in-house. We take a lot of pride in doing a lot with simple ingredients.

What's your most relied upon kitchen tool?

For us, the best tool in the kitchen is a sharp chef’s knife. A lot of our day at Southfin is spent cutting and chopping all the fresh ingredients we use. Poke is literally the Hawaiian word for “to cut” or “to dice.” A sharp knife is required.

Do you listen to music while in the kitchen?

I really like all kinds of music, so you can often catch me listening to almost anything. My go-tos are probably some '80s and '90s rock, and New Orleans rap as that was big in my high school days. And being a member of the 610 Stompers, an all-male dance group out of New Orleans, I like any song that makes want to bust out some moves

What is your morning routine before coming to the restaurant?

With two young kids, the morning routine is mostly dictated by them. Morning begins as the sun comes up with them since they're early risers. Then there is a mad dash to wrangle a 1 almost 2-year-old to change out of his jammies and brush his teeth, which often proves to be a bit of a challenge.

My “3-going-on-17” daughter, who insists on picking out her own clothes, which provides for some interesting combinations. Once dressed, I try to throw on some clothes and get out the door in time for day care.

If you could be a Hollywood consultant, what advice would you give on portraying a chef or restaurant? And what's your all-time favorite movie (about any subject)?

The one thing that I feel is the most important thing to portray when showing the life of a chef/restaurant is the family that exists. Often people in the restaurant setting spend more time with those people than their own family. So naturally, a family exists inside the restaurant. I feel you can tell how much that exists in the restaurant by the level of service you receive. When the staff feels like family inside the building, as a guest you feel like you are being invited into their home.

Lately, most of my movie-watching has been through my children, and my favorite one that I have seen recently is "Zootopia."

If you couldn't be a chef, what would your second choice of "dream job" be?

I have a degree in biology from LSU. I would be interested in exploring options in that field if I ever left the kitchen.

I think that the science part of cooking was one of the reasons that I was drawn to it. Thinking about the science of those potatoes would have probably made me think twice before putting them on that "Chopped" plate.