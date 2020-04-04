The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in East Baton Rouge Parish rose to 621 on Saturday, a nearly 60% increase from the day before, according to data released by the Louisiana Department of Health.

The state also reported 14 deaths in the parish related to the virus.

Statewide, the number of confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus rose to 12,496, while the number of deaths reached 409.

East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said yesterday that 20 residents had died of the virus.

The number of patients hospitalized and those on ventilators was delayed Saturday. The most recent data from LDH the previous day showed that 1,707 patients were hospitalized from the novel coronavirus, and 535 of those cases required ventilators.